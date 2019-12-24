Global  

'Beast Mode' is back in Seattle: Injury-depleted Seahawks sign Marshawn Lynch

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
"Beast Mode" is back in Seattle, as the Seahawks have turned to Marshawn Lynch to provide reinforcement for their injury-depleted backfield.
