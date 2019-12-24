Shabazz carries San Francisco over Fresno State 71-69

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including a game-winner with 0.5 seconds left, as San Francisco edged past Fresno State 71-69 on Monday night. Mustafa Lawrence gave Fresno State a 69-64 lead with 59 seconds to play, but the Bulldogs went scoreless the rest of […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Study: State Sea Otter Population Could Boom If Relocated Into San Francisco Bay Sea otter populations could boom in the San Francisco Bay if the otters were to get a boost from humans and were relocated into the bay waters, according to a new study led by marine biologist Brent.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:28Published 1 day ago Student Suing Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity At Texas State After Attack Caught On Camera A student at Texas State University in San Marcos is suing a fraternity and several of it's members after an attack caught on camera. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:03Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources California’s Stricter Vaccine Exemption Policy And Improved Vaccination Rates California’s elimination, in 2016, of non-medical vaccine exemptions from school entry requirements was associated with an estimated increase in vaccination...

Eurasia Review 2 hours ago



Grimes scores 23 to lead Fresno St. over Cal Poly 62-37 SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Nate Grimes had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Fresno State romped past Cal Poly 62-37 on Saturday night. New...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this