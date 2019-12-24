Global  

Shabazz carries San Francisco over Fresno State 71-69

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including a game-winner with 0.5 seconds left, as San Francisco edged past Fresno State 71-69 on Monday night. Mustafa Lawrence gave Fresno State a 69-64 lead with 59 seconds to play, but the Bulldogs went scoreless the rest of […]
