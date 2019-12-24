Global  

Quinn scores power-play goal as Canucks beat Oilers 4-2

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes’ power-play goal midway through the third period was the winner as the Vancouver Canucks won their third straight game, 4-2 over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Tyler Motte, Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver (19-15-4). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom scored for Edmonton (20-16-4). […]
