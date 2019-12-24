Quinn scores power-play goal as Canucks beat Oilers 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes’ power-play goal midway through the third period was the winner as the Vancouver Canucks won their third straight game, 4-2 over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Tyler Motte, Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver (19-15-4). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom scored for Edmonton (20-16-4). […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Victor Hedman blisters home power-play goal in native Sweden Victor Hedman rips a one-time blast from the point for a power-play goal, giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead as he scores in his native Sweden Credit: NHL Duration: 00:50Published on November 9, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Canucks use powerful 3rd-period push to shove aside fast-fading Oilers Quinn Hughes' power-play goal proved to be the game winner as the Vancouver Canucks closed out their pre-Christmas schedule with a third consecutive win. The...

CBC.ca 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this