San Francisco cafes are banishing disposable coffee cups

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new cafe culture is brewing in the San Francisco area, where a growing number of coffee houses are banishing paper to-go cups and replacing them with everything from glass jars to rental mugs and BYO cup policies. What started as a small trend among neighborhood cafes to reduce waste is […]
