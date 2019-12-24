|
'Hungama 2' First Look Out: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash's film gets a release date
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The first poster of 'Hungama 2' is out and the film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.
