Kentucky-Virginia park seeks recording-breaking swing bridge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America. The 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park, news outlets report. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to […]

