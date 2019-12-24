Global  

Kentucky-Virginia park seeks recording-breaking swing bridge

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America. The 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park, news outlets report. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to […]
👓 View full article
