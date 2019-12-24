Galapagos wildlife spared in oil spill

The Galapagos Islands' delicate ecosystem was saved from the effects of an oil spill after a barge sank on Sunday. But authorities are 'very concerned' about the vessel's recovery.



Recent related videos from verified sources HIGHWAY 237 CRASH: Big Rig Crash And Oil Spill Triggers Traffic Backup On Highway 237 Big Rig Crash And Oil Spill Triggers Traffic Backup On Highway 237 Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:06Published 4 days ago Deserted oil tanker in Yemen: Houthis ask for help Yemen's Houthi rebels call for international assistance as a deserted oil tanker carrying more than a million barrels of oil leaks into Red Sea Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Oil Spill Off The Galapagos Islands Prompts State Of Emergency Watch VideoOn Monday, officials said emergency crews were responding to a 600-gallon oil spill after a barge overturned near the Galapagos Islands. The...

Newsy 10 hours ago



Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill Ecuadorean officials say they have taken urgent measures to stem the impact of a diesel spill that occured when an oil barge sank Concerns are growing for the...

Deutsche Welle 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this