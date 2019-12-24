Global  

Galapagos wildlife spared in oil spill

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Galapagos Islands' delicate ecosystem was saved from the effects of an oil spill after a barge sank on Sunday. But authorities are 'very concerned' about the vessel's recovery.
 Galapagos Park Officials and the Ecuadorian Army tried to control the damage caused by the sinking of a cargo vessel containing 600 gallons of oil. Video source: Leonardo Alexander Santos Moreira.

