Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for ₹110 crore bank loan fraud: CBI

Hindu Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of ₹110 crore by his new company, officials
CBI books ex-Maruti top official Jagdish Khattar in bank loan fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday booked former Maruti Udyog managing director (MD) Jagdish Khattar in connection with Rs 110 crore alleged...
IndiaTimes

CBI books ex-Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar for bank loan fraud

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) The CBI has registered a case against former Maruti Udyog Managing Director Jagdish Khattar in connection with an alleged bank loan...
Sify


samikm_2003

s.m RT @IndianExpress: CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in bank loan fraud case https://t.co/fGvfOBwA8f 2 minutes ago

RakeshHindu1990

राकेश आर्य 🇮🇳!!!! RT @SwarajyaMag: CBI Registers Case Against Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar In Connection With Rs 110 Crore Bank Loan Fraud https://t.co/H… 2 minutes ago

financialnewsn

Financial News Network (FNN) CBI files loan fraud case against Jagdish Khattar, ex-Maruti chief; raids house - india news - Hindustan Times https://t.co/kH3kEaYG7m 6 minutes ago

financialnewsn

Financial News Network (FNN) Ex-Maruti Top Executive Jagdish Khattar Charged For Alleged Bank Fraud - NDTV https://t.co/QDCMFg7Ya5 7 minutes ago

deep221187

Deep kushwaha RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in an alleged ₹110 crore bank loan fraud by his new company. h… 14 minutes ago

ksmkkbookscom

Cheenu RT @dinakaran: CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in bank loan fraud case https://t.co/SEQJDy5vJH 18 minutes ago

VijayGowda2016

Vijay Gowda RT @PTI_News: CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials 18 minutes ago

financialnewsn

Financial News Network (FNN) CBI books former Maruti top executive Jagdish Khattar in bank fraud case https://t.co/IZOSAAJujP 19 minutes ago

