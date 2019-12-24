Global  

Why astronomers are wondering whether Orion's shoulder will soon explode

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The dramatic dimming of a giant star has astronomers wondering whether it's getting ready to go supernova. If Betelgeuse, the shoulder on the left side in the constellation Orion, were to explode, it would become as bright as a full moon.
