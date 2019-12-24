Why astronomers are wondering whether Orion's shoulder will soon explode

The dramatic dimming of a giant star has astronomers wondering whether it's getting ready to go supernova. If Betelgeuse, the shoulder on the left side in the constellation Orion, were to explode, it would become as bright as a full moon.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Don Randell Astronomers are wondering whether Orion's shoulder will soon explode | CBC News https://t.co/qjesrCcASq 7 minutes ago Kevin RT @CBCOttawa: Astronomers are wondering whether Orion's shoulder will soon explode | CBC News https://t.co/v3NwH9VYKF 58 minutes ago CBC Ottawa Astronomers are wondering whether Orion's shoulder will soon explode | CBC News https://t.co/v3NwH9VYKF 2 hours ago anna-mi wendel RT @stora_norrland: Ye gods it's going to blow! Astronomers are wondering whether Orion's shoulder will soon explode https://t.co/SFFz5g0Jfy 2 hours ago Lisa Against Fascism 🇨🇦 Astronomers are wondering whether Orion's shoulder will soon explode https://t.co/czzDgOkyYp https://t.co/IMh6unLzjo 2 hours ago Ulf Lundberg🎗 Ye gods it's going to blow! Astronomers are wondering whether Orion's shoulder will soon explode https://t.co/SFFz5g0Jfy 2 hours ago Kieran Shoker 🇨🇦 Astronomers are wondering whether Orion's shoulder will soon explode https://t.co/MyTxCIt7vN https://t.co/jN8jUJ7t6q 3 hours ago AstroFlo RT @NebulousNikki: Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse! Go boom, already, will ya?! | Astronomers are wondering whether Orion's shoulder wil… 3 hours ago