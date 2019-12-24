Global  

Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

BBC News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Prince Philip leaves hospital after four nights being treated for a "pre-existing condition".
News video: Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas 01:12

 The Duke of Edinburgh has left King Edward VII's hospital in central London where he has been receiving treatment for a "pre-existing condition" Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after four-night stay [Video]Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after four-night stay

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen. Prince Philip, who has spent four nights in the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London for treatment relating..

Charles gives an update on his father, the Duke of Edinburgh's health [Video]Charles gives an update on his father, the Duke of Edinburgh's health

The Prince of Wales says his father is being looked after well in hospital when asked by a reporter during a visit to Fishlake in South Yorkshire. The Duke of Edinburgh has remained in the King Edward..

Prince Philip leaves hospital to spend Christmas at home with the Queen

Prince Philip leaves hospital to spend Christmas at home with the QueenThe Duke of Edinburgh spent four nights in the King Edward VII's Hospital in central London for treatment relating to a 'pre-existing condition'.
Daily Record

Prince Philip Leaves Hospital After ‘Pre-Existing Condition’ Treatment, Will Join Royal Family for Christmas


TIME


