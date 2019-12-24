Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen. Prince Philip, who has spent four nights in the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London for treatment relating..

Charles gives an update on his father, the Duke of Edinburgh's health The Prince of Wales says his father is being looked after well in hospital when asked by a reporter during a visit to Fishlake in South Yorkshire. The Duke of Edinburgh has remained in the King Edward.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:22Published 22 hours ago