Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

BBC News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Prince Philip leaves hospital after four nights being treated for a "pre-existing condition".
News video: Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas 00:56

 Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations. Lucy Fielder reports.

Prince Philip Released From Hospital In Time To Spend Christmas With The Queen In Sandringham [Video]Prince Philip Released From Hospital In Time To Spend Christmas With The Queen In Sandringham

Prince Philip has been discharged from the hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Prince Philip leaves hospital after being treated for 'pre-existing condition' [Video]Prince Philip leaves hospital after being treated for 'pre-existing condition'

Prince Philip was seen leaving King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday (24.12.19), after spending four days being treated for a "pre-exisiting medical condition".

Prince Philip leaves hospital to spend Christmas at home with the Queen

Prince Philip leaves hospital to spend Christmas at home with the QueenThe Duke of Edinburgh spent four nights in the King Edward VII's Hospital in central London for treatment relating to a 'pre-existing condition'.
Prince Philip Leaves Hospital After ‘Pre-Existing Condition’ Treatment, Will Join Royal Family for Christmas


