Uganda: 7 Eritrean soccer players disappear after tournament
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan official says seven Eritrean soccer players have disappeared at the end of a regional tournament. Rogers Mulindwa, a spokesman for a body that organised the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, said Tuesday that a police search for the players continues. A police spokesman did not immediately comment. The players are […]
