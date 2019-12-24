Global  

New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
New construction seen at missile-related site in North KoreaA new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure. Source: Associated Press The release of several images from Planet Labs comes amid concern that North Korea could launch a rocket or missile as it seeks concessions in stalled nuclear negotiations with...
 PYONGSONG, NORTH KOREA — Civilian satellite imagery by Planet Labs has revealed an expansion to the March 16 factory in North Korea's Pyongsong, NBC News reports. Citing expert analysis given to the channel, NBC reports that these activities could mean North Korea will soon resume the testing of...

Recent related news from verified sources

New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea as Kim promises a 'Christmas gift' to Trump

North Korea has warned that what 'Christmas gift' it gives the U.S. depends on what action Washington takes
Haaretz Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comCBS NewsNew Zealand Herald

China, Japan, South Korea meet as North Korean threat looms

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Leaders from China, Japan and South Korea were meeting Tuesday against the backdrop of increasing threats from North Korea's nuclear and...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

