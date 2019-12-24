New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

A new satellite image of a factory where A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure. Source: Associated Press The release of several images from Planet Labs comes amid concern that North Korea could launch a rocket or missile as it seeks concessions in stalled nuclear negotiations with... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend