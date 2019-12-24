Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NZ police end search for two missing in eruption

NZ police end search for two missing in eruption 01:23

 New Zealand police said they suspended search on Tuesday (December 24) for the bodies of the two missing people following a deadly volcanic eruption on the White Island earlier this month. Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police halt search for missing people after volcanic eruption in New Zealand [Video]Police halt search for missing people after volcanic eruption in New Zealand

Police in New Zealand say they are suspending a search for the two remaining missing people, fearing they may have washed out to sea. There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Suspect named in deadly Midtown stabbing [Video]Suspect named in deadly Midtown stabbing

Metro police have named a suspect in the deadly Midtown stabbing that left two dead and injured one early Saturday morning.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand police suspend volcano bodies search

Police in New Zealand have called off a search for two people missing after the deadly volcanic eruption earlier this month.
SBS

NZ police suspend volcano bodies search

Police in New Zealand have called off a search for two people missing after the deadly volcanic eruption earlier this month.
SBS


Tweets about this

Bourama11980689

Bourama Konate RT @Reuters: New Zealand police end the search for two people missing after the volcano eruption on White Island this month. Their bodies a… 5 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media New Zealand volcano: Police suspend search for two missing White Island victims https://t.co/9y5o12MADe #News https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #435 6 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters New Zealand police end the search for two people missing after the volcano eruption on White Island this month. The… https://t.co/lHgXbZ6qEe 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.