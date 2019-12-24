Global  

Éngland cricketer Ben Stokes’ father critically ill

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — England cricketer Ben Stokes’ father, Ged, is in “a critical condition” in a Johannesburg hospital, and is at his bedside. The former rugby league international was taken in with a “serious illness” on Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday. Ben Stokes was due to join his teammates in […]
