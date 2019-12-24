Global  

Queen to acknowledge ‘bumpy path’ during Christmas Day message

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Queen to acknowledge ‘bumpy path’ during Christmas Day messageThe Queen will acknowledge the "bumpy" path the royal family and the nation has experienced over the past 12 months in her Christmas Day message. During 2019, the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a dramatic car accident, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about their struggles living in the public eye and the Duke of York gave a disastrous television interview about his friendship with a convicted sex offender. The toxic mood of the public debate around Brexit has continued throughout the past 12 months, with the issue bitterly dividing the country and parliament, leading to uncertainty. But the Queen will comment on how "small steps taken in faith and in hope" can be significant, and...
News video: Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path

Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path 00:49

 Queen Elizabeth has acknowledged the "quite bumpy path" of 2019 in her annual Christmas speech, which will air in full on Christmas Day (25.12.19).

The Queen's Christmas Day message acknowledges 'bumpy' path in 2019

"The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference."
Wales Online

Our bumpy year: Queen reflects on troubled times in TV address

The Queen will acknowledge the "bumpy" path the royal family and the nation has experienced over the past 12 months in her Christmas Day message.
Belfast Telegraph

