Prince Philip Released From Hospital

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II spent four nights at a London hospital for what Buckingham Palace said was a precautionary measure.
News video: Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas 01:12

 The Duke of Edinburgh has left King Edward VII's hospital in central London where he has been receiving treatment for a "pre-existing condition" Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prince Philip arrives back at Sandringham by helicopter [Video]Prince Philip arrives back at Sandringham by helicopter

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital after being discharged by his doctor and is now back at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:55Published

Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after four-night stay [Video]Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after four-night stay

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen. Prince Philip, who has spent four nights in the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London for treatment relating..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Prince Philip leaves hospital after four nights being treated for a "pre-existing condition".
BBC News Also reported by •CBC.caContactMusicNew Zealand HeraldWales OnlineTamworth HeraldNYTimes.comReutersMid-DayUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

In ‘Precautionary Measure,’ Prince Philip Admitted to London Hospital


TIME Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldNYTimes.comReutersUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

