Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Govt approves creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff

Hindu Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Union Cabinet, which met on Tuesday, approved the creation of a Chief of Defence Staff and the charter of duties. The CDS who will be above the th
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Kelly Reveals His Parting Words Of Advice To Trump [Video]John Kelly Reveals His Parting Words Of Advice To Trump

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly gave President Donald Trump a warning before he left his post. According to CNN, Kelly advised Trump not to hire a replacement who wouldn't tell him the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cabinet approves creation of Chief of Defence Staff post, to head Department of Military Affairs as Secretary

According to government sources, outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is likely to be named first CDS.
DNA

Cabinet Committee on Security approves creation of chief of defence staff


IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

the_hindu

The Hindu The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the recommendations of the Implementation Committee headed by the Na… https://t.co/eWJjw57fmR 22 seconds ago

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @moneycontrolcom: @DG_PIB Cabinet, today, approved the post of Chief of Defence Staff (#CDS), who will be the single-point military advi… 29 seconds ago

kumargaurava1

kumar gaurava Govt approves creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff https://t.co/iZW78Hm2Yv https://t.co/YYeNdDcbZj 25 minutes ago

EditorialsToday

EditorialsToday Govt approves creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff https://t.co/qqjbeF8Lpu https://t.co/DOz1cEDi2D 25 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol @DG_PIB Cabinet, today, approved the post of Chief of Defence Staff (#CDS), who will be the single-point military a… https://t.co/PT7aGlOtYi 34 minutes ago

theindianawaaz

THE INDIAN AWAAZ Govt approves creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff - https://t.co/awDfWh5Q5h 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.