India approves funds for census, population survey

Reuters India Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
India's cabinet approved funds on Tuesday for a census and population survey to be conducted in 2020, amid fears that the database could be used to build a controversial citizens register that has been opposed by hundreds of thousands of people who have taken to the streets.
