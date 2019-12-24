Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Govt sets up new Department of Military Affairs to be headed by CDS of rank of 4-Star General: All you need to know

DNA Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Chief of Defence Staff will have salary equivalent to Service Chiefs and will function as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Post 9/11 Wars Have Cost the US $6.4 Trillion [Video]Post 9/11 Wars Have Cost the US $6.4 Trillion

Post 9/11 Wars Have Cost the US $6.4 Trillion. A new report says U.S. taxpayers have paid this amount for military presence around Asia and the Middle East. The study comes from Brown University's..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cabinet approves creation of Chief of Defence Staff post, to head Department of Military Affairs as Secretary

According to government sources, outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is likely to be named first CDS.
DNA

State Dept opens massive new training center, complete with fake town, burning simulator

The State Department opens Foreign Affairs Security Training Center (FASTC) in Blackstone, Virginia. The massive 1,350-acre compound was approved by Congress...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rahulsinghx

Rahul Singh RT @htTweets: The Cabinet cleared the appointment of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff who will be a four-star General and will head the… 4 minutes ago

sunilcool002

[email protected]@Sanatan Dharam Anuyayi✌✌ RT @dna: Govt sets up new Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by CDS of rank of 4-Star General: All you need to know https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

dna

DNA Govt sets up new Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by CDS of rank of 4-Star General: All you need to know https://t.co/er4DgyCVhO 1 hour ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times The Cabinet cleared the appointment of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff who will be a four-star General and wil… https://t.co/swqBzsGgYH 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.