Christmas Eve shopping hours: Here's when major retailers are open for last-minute shoppers

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
What time does Walmart close on Christmas Eve? What are Target's hours? Here's when department stores and discount retailers' hours for Dec. 24.
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open Tuesday

Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open Tuesday 01:49

 We have a list of malls that will be open on Christmas Eve.

Last-minute holiday shopping trends [Video]Last-minute holiday shopping trends

Some shoppers waited until Christmas Eve to purchase gifts for their friends and family.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published

Last-Minute Shoppers Rush For Final Holiday Gifts [Video]Last-Minute Shoppers Rush For Final Holiday Gifts

The clock is ticking to get final presents wrapped and under the tree, and some stores like Macy's are open for last-minute shoppers. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published


Best Buy Shoppers Can Shop Online as Late as 5 P.M. Christmas Eve to Have Gifts Under the Tree That Night

Best Buy Shoppers Can Shop Online as Late as 5 P.M. Christmas Eve to Have Gifts Under the Tree That NightMINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you’re among the millions of Americans who still need to finish their holiday shopping, you still have plenty of time....
Business Wire Also reported by •Reuters

‘Present Procrastinators’ Hit The Malls On Christmas Eve As Shopping Clock Winds Down

The holiday shopping rush is on. It's Christmas Eve, which means if you are a "present procrastinator" the clock is ticking.
cbs4.com Also reported by •France 24

