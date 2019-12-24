Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Serbian Orthodox Church clergy in Montenegro protest law

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Serbian Orthodox Church clergy in Montenegro protested on Tuesday against the planned adoption of a religious law that they say will strip the church of its property. Several hundred priests wearing black robes gathered outside the Montenegrin parliament building where lawmakers are set to approve the bill in the coming days. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Parliamentary punch-up as Montenegro passes controversial religious law

Parliamentary punch-up as Montenegro passes controversial religious law 02:43

 The Serbian Orthodox Church opposes the law which it argues is a mean for the government to strip it of its property. View on euronews

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around Town - St. Andrew Orthodox Church Cookie Walk [Video]Around Town - St. Andrew Orthodox Church Cookie Walk

St. Andrew Orthodox Church in East Lansing is hosting their cookie walk this Saturday. It'll feature a multi-cutural selection of homemade christmas goodies. The cookie walk runs from 10 AM - 1 PM.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:26Published

Tampa Greek Festival returns for weekend of food, fun and faith [Video]Tampa Greek Festival returns for weekend of food, fun and faith

Mary Nenos, lifelong member of St. John Greek Orthodox Church and founder of the original Tampa Greek Festival 38 years ago. rolls stuffed grape leaves. Deano Kastis, an entrepreneur and member of St...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Montenegro adopts law on religion amid protests by pro-Serbs

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s parliament adopted a contested law on religious rights after chaotic scenes in the assembly that resulted in the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReuters

Russia Orthodox Church cuts ties with Alexandria patriarch

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Orthodox Church has cut ties with the head of the Eastern Orthodox Church in Africa following his decision to recognize Ukraine’s...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

MollaIslamoglu

Zübeyde RT @AFP: Serbian Orthodox Church clergy and believers stand in front of the parliament, during a protest against the controversial law on r… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.