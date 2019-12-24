Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Russia 'successfully tests' its unplugged internet

BBC News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Runet will be a net service specific to Russia, cutting citizens off to the wider internet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

PewDiePie Fights Back Against The Media [Video]PewDiePie Fights Back Against The Media

YouTuber PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, criticized the media. The news media misrepresented his announcement of taking a short break from YouTube. According to Business Insider, it was..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.