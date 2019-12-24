Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

'I'm free' - Celtics' Kanter to play first game outside of US in more than a year

BBC News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Boston Celtics Enes Kanter will play against the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Christmas Day - his first match outside of the US for more than a year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas [Video]Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas

This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in [Video]This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celtics’ Kanter thanks Trudeau for chance to play in Canada

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter says he will be able to play in his team’s Christmas Day game in Toronto against the Raptors after discussions with the...
Seattle Times

Celtics' Kanter thanks Trudeau for chance to play in Canada on Christmas

Boston Celtics centre Enes Kanter says he will be able to play in his team's Christmas Day game in Toronto against the Raptors after discussions with the...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1stopdailynews

onestopdailynews 'I'm free' - Celtics' Kanter to play first game outside of US in more than a year https://t.co/qwJ7K0ec88 https://t.co/Ni13aSe8Sy 17 minutes ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness 'I'm free' - Celtics' Kanter to play first game outside of US in more than a year https://t.co/LAGN2eyeWa https://t.co/7oA3dMvrMU 18 minutes ago

Covensure

Covensure Brokerage 'I'm free' - Celtics' Kanter to play first game outside of US in more than a year https://t.co/gcAnw78EnT https://t.co/5sw6twQ9D2 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.