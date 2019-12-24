Global  

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse Christmas Eve protesters

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as anti-government rallies escalated into chaos on Christmas Eve.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaos

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime...
Lebanon crisis: Dozens hurt as police and protesters clash in Beirut

Riot police fire tear gas and rubber bullets as anti-government protests continue in Lebanon.
