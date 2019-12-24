Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

No link between NRC and NPR, says Amit Shah

Hindu Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Mr. Shah’s comments come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration that there had been no discussion on an NRC for India since his government took over in 2014.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah makes NRC, Ram Mandir poll issue in Jharkhand | OneInida News [Video]Amit Shah makes NRC, Ram Mandir poll issue in Jharkhand | OneInida News

Amit Shah made NRC and Ram Mandir poll issues in Jharkhand by invoking both at a rally. Shah set a pan-India NRC deadline, claiming that all illegal immigrants would be deported by 2024. He also said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:55Published

Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi on NRC: 'Aapke chachere bhai lagte hain kya?’ [Video]Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi on NRC: 'Aapke chachere bhai lagte hain kya?’

Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi over nationwide NRC while addressing a gathering at Jharkhand’s Baharagora. Shah said that the BJP government will out all infiltrators..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amit Shah interview LIVE Updates: There’s no link between NRC and NPR, says Home Minister


Indian Express

No link between the process of NPR and NRC, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday categorically stated that there is no link between the process of NPR and the NRC. "NPR is register of population, NRC...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

asivasankar75

Arun RT @MajChowdhury: "No Link Between NRC And National Population Register", Says Amit Shah. And. He is lying. When. A constitutional appoin… 49 seconds ago

MashazQureshi

Taiyaba Qureshi RT @ConnectWithAshu: Amit Shah Says There Is No Link Between NPR And NRC https://t.co/ELkNxV3Gtq #AmitShah #NRC #NRC_CAA_Protest #Census #N… 10 minutes ago

RanjanRajkuma11

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh "PM Modi Was Right, No Talk On Pan-India NRC Right Now", Says Amit Shah https://t.co/D2l1vTHbBB 11 minutes ago

ConnectWithAshu

Ashutosh Khantwal Amit Shah Says There Is No Link Between NPR And NRC https://t.co/ELkNxV3Gtq #AmitShah #NRC #NRC_CAA_Protest #Census #NRP #NewYearAndMe 12 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News “Clearly Stating No Link Between NPR And NRC”, Says Amit Shah https://t.co/v5bpDoso7P 13 minutes ago

Rajuman74740398

Rajumani RT @ghazalawahab: Seriously, the govt will spend all this money twice when there is no money? NPR and NRC? Good luck India No link between… 13 minutes ago

Muthukumar2802

Muthu Kumar RT @the_hindu: Mr. Shah’s comments come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration that there had been no discussion on an N… 15 minutes ago

SaddamA15075158

Saddam Akhtar RT @ndtvvideos: "PM Modi was right, no talk on pan-India NRC right now", says Amit Shah Read here: https://t.co/JLYhS2WcFF https://t.co/a0… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.