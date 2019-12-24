Global  

Alaska tribes can apply to create broadband, cell networks

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Native Alaskan tribes will be able to make applications to establish their own broadband or cellphone networks in an upcoming Federal Communications Commission auction. The agency is auctioning unassigned wireless communication bandwidth in 2020, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported. The spectrum could play a role in the deployment of broadband and […]
