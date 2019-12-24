Alaska tribes can apply to create broadband, cell networks

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Native Alaskan tribes will be able to make applications to establish their own broadband or cellphone networks in an upcoming Federal Communications Commission auction. The agency is auctioning unassigned wireless communication bandwidth in 2020, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported. The spectrum could play a role in the deployment of broadband and […] 👓 View full article

