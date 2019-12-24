Barnaby Joyce suggests God is the solution to climate change in bizarre Christmas video Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

The Member for New England made his comments in a bizarre video he posted to Twitter on Christmas Eve, with the caption 'Merry Christmas.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Barnaby Joyce talks climate, God in 'truly embarrassing' Christmas message The former leader of the National Party has tweeted his Christmas message to Australia - and it's created a stir on social media.

SBS 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this