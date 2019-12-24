Newpaper24 Boris Johnson to spend New Year with girlfriend Carrie Symonds in Mustique | Politics | News – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/FmJn9usJSH 2 minutes ago Becky Brace RT @ipasho: PM and Carrie Symonds to spend new year on Carribean island of Mustique - ITV News Johnson prefers to rub shoulders with rich a… 5 minutes ago Robert Eaton PM and Carrie Symonds to spend new year on Carribean island of Mustique: https://t.co/IczmPK8hRK via @AOLdotUK Putt… https://t.co/uklfsjZ3KU 23 minutes ago PAMELA HYETT#notmygovernment. PM and Carrie Symonds to spend new year on Carribean island of Mustique: https://t.co/tJpyNfvtZB via @AOLdotUK 39 minutes ago matthew webb WHILE MANY OF UK PEOPLE SPEND XMAS AT THE FOOD BANK https://t.co/Y0Ttc4NjOF 54 minutes ago The London Economic RT @LondonEconomic: PM and Carrie Symonds to spend new year on Caribbean island of Mustique https://t.co/F0DYGmEqEE 1 hour ago bridgesforindy🎗️ Fringe Zoomer Boris and Carrie Symonds jetting off to spend New Year in Mustique. Hopefully in a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 737 Max via Iranian airspace. 2 hours ago anne pleberous PM and Carrie Symonds to spend new year on Carribean island of Mustique: https://t.co/w70SAsBejm via @AOLdotUK Whil… https://t.co/jQLTZsRTk1 2 hours ago