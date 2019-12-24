Global  

Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong demonstrators as violence breaks out in malls

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong demonstrators as violence breaks out in malls
News video: Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve 01:38

 Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy rallies escalated into Christmas Eve chaos. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year [Video]Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year

Protesters at the harbourfront counted down chanting: 'Ten! Nine! Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!’.

Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt [Video]Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt

Hong Kong protests show no sign of slowing as the city heads into 2020. The protesters say they won't end until all five demands have been met.These include an independent inquiry into the police..

Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year

The city has been battered by more than six months of unrest with marches attended by millions, as well as confrontations.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas during mass New Year's day march

Hong Kong police fired several rounds of tear gas at crowds during a New Year's day march on Wednesday that has drawn tens of thousands of people, including...
glasstiffany1

Tiffany Glass RT @Reuters: Hong Kong police fire tear gas during mass New Year's day march https://t.co/wCuCWWr7zN https://t.co/a3B92pZo6b 22 seconds ago

Social_Media_et

World Political News Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannons as protesters mark new year with another mass demonstration… https://t.co/0jZrF8l4v7 2 minutes ago

lily04022018

Lily RT @Telegraph: Hong Kong police fire tear gas at new year's mass march through city https://t.co/cc2pnaTePt 4 minutes ago

gunners70

Felix Wong RT @Independent: Hong Kong police fire water cannon and tear gas as thousands march on New Year's Day https://t.co/BcFWNFgdxc 4 minutes ago

henson49_50

@henson40_extention "Hong Kong police fire tear gas during New Year's Day march" https://t.co/mfSenTvG61 4 minutes ago

henson40

Susan "Hong Kong police fire tear gas during New Year's Day march" https://t.co/VEaYgkIiN7 4 minutes ago

JimKruger7

Jim Kruger RT @TheBelaaz: 🇭🇰 — Hong Kong police fire tear gas at New Year's mass protests. https://t.co/XbJ4VYp2O3 4 minutes ago

sonny_carreonsi

Sonny_Carreon23 RT @ABC: Hong Kong police fire tear gas at New Year's mass march. https://t.co/IufT1dQcUQ https://t.co/pvYDSLy1XF 5 minutes ago

