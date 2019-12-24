Uber founder Kalanick leaves board of directors

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Business - Published End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors 00:41 Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year. Reuters reports Kalanick has sold of more than $2.5 billion worth of shares since Uber went public in May. Regulatory filings show Kalanick is now left with $177 million, or 5.83 million...