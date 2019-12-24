Global  

Uber founder Kalanick leaves board of directors

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Uber Technologies Inc's founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year, the company said on Tuesday.
