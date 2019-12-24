Top news of the day: Amit Shah says NRC and NPR are not linked, Union Cabinet approves funds to update NPR, and more

Raviraj Mahur RT @MajChowdhury: "No Link Between NRC And National Population Register", Says Amit Shah. And. He is lying. When. A constitutional appoin… 1 minute ago moneycontrol @AmitShah Home Minister #AmitShah said that there was no need to debate on a pan-India NRC exercise since there has… https://t.co/TlBFvV1t4U 3 minutes ago Sharad Shah RT @ndtvfeed: "Clearly Stating No Link Between NPR And NRC", Says Amit Shah https://t.co/dgPFCcGekA 6 minutes ago nirvachanguru There may have been some communication gap on CAA, says Amit Shah | Poll Strategies | Management | Digital Bharat -… https://t.co/FfR3UY4RNo 7 minutes ago NDTV News feed "Clearly Stating No Link Between NPR And NRC", Says Amit Shah https://t.co/dgPFCcGekA 9 minutes ago Shashank Bhatnagar Amid CAA Unrest, Shah Says ‘Detention Centres Not Related to NRC’ https://t.co/K0O7RatbWe 11 minutes ago Mohammad Arman No link between NRC and NPR, says Amit Shah https://t.co/4sf2XwPQqD 13 minutes ago Proletariat Data For Population List NPR Won't Be Used For NRC, Says Amit Shah: Highlights https://t.co/kNKgGrg4Tp via @ndtv Ab… https://t.co/2AqdxgaNP7 15 minutes ago