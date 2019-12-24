Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top news of the day: Amit Shah says NRC and NPR are not linked, Union Cabinet approves funds to update NPR, and more

Hindu Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The major news headlines of the day, and more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News

India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News 03:48

 INDIA TO GET ITS FIRST CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, UNION CABINET APPROVES PROPOSAL TO UPDATE NPR, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN CALLS FOR ALL-PARTY MEET ON CAA, RAHUL GANDHI, PRIYANKA GANDHI TURNED BACK FROM MEERUT, WB GOVERNOR'S CONVOY BLOCKED AT JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY, IMF CALLS FOR 'URGENT ACTION' ON INDIA...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mamata Banerjee leads a scathing attack at BJP against NRC & CAA | OneIndia News [Video]Mamata Banerjee leads a scathing attack at BJP against NRC & CAA | OneIndia News

MAMATA LEADS SCATHING ATTACK ON BJP, 3rd DAY OF MAMATA'S PROTEST AGAINST NRC, CAA, MAMATA CHALLENGES AMIT SHAH TO IMPLEMENT CAA IN WEST BENGAL

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published

Devendra Fadnavis reminds Uddhav Thackeray of the promise made to farmers | Oneindia News [Video]Devendra Fadnavis reminds Uddhav Thackeray of the promise made to farmers | Oneindia News

MAHA SEAT SHARE:NANA PATOLE: NEW MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY SPEAKER, ELECTED UNOPPOSED, NCP MAY GET SEVERAL KEY MINISTRIES IN UDDHAV'S CABINET,SANJAY RAUT SLAMS DEVENDRA FADNAVIS IN SENA MOUTHPIECE,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No link between the process of NPR and NRC, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday categorically stated that there is no link between the process of NPR and the NRC. "NPR is register of population, NRC...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rmahur0055

Raviraj Mahur RT @MajChowdhury: "No Link Between NRC And National Population Register", Says Amit Shah. And. He is lying. When. A constitutional appoin… 1 minute ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol @AmitShah Home Minister #AmitShah said that there was no need to debate on a pan-India NRC exercise since there has… https://t.co/TlBFvV1t4U 3 minutes ago

sharadshahjain

Sharad Shah RT @ndtvfeed: "Clearly Stating No Link Between NPR And NRC", Says Amit Shah https://t.co/dgPFCcGekA 6 minutes ago

nirvachan_guru

nirvachanguru There may have been some communication gap on CAA, says Amit Shah | Poll Strategies | Management | Digital Bharat -… https://t.co/FfR3UY4RNo 7 minutes ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed "Clearly Stating No Link Between NPR And NRC", Says Amit Shah https://t.co/dgPFCcGekA 9 minutes ago

Shashank1799

Shashank Bhatnagar Amid CAA Unrest, Shah Says ‘Detention Centres Not Related to NRC’ https://t.co/K0O7RatbWe 11 minutes ago

StyloxkingArman

Mohammad Arman No link between NRC and NPR, says Amit Shah https://t.co/4sf2XwPQqD 13 minutes ago

Proletarian11

Proletariat Data For Population List NPR Won't Be Used For NRC, Says Amit Shah: Highlights https://t.co/kNKgGrg4Tp via @ndtv Ab… https://t.co/2AqdxgaNP7 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.