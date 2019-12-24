Global  

Trump calls troops ahead of Christmas holiday

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling members of the military stationed across the world to share greetings ahead of the Christmas holiday. Trump is speaking by video conference with service members from all five branches from his private club in Florida, where is he is on a more than two-week vacation. […]
