Cricketer Ben Stokes' father critically ill in hospital

The Age Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Ben Stokes' father Ged is in "a critical condition" in a Johannesburg hospital, with the England all-rounder at his bedside
Problems for both ahead of South Africa-England series

Ben Stokes’ father was in a critical condition in a Johannesburg hospital on Tuesday and cast a shadow over the buildup to England’s test series in South...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Ben Stokes' father rushed to hospital in 'critical condition' on England's tour of South Africa

Ged Stokes was taken in with a 'serious illness' on Monday evening
Independent Also reported by •SifyNew Zealand Herald

