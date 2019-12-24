Global  

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick severs company ties

BBC News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Ride-hailing firm's co-founder steps down from its board saying he wants to focus on other pursuits.
End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors [Video]End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors [Video]End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year. Reuters reports Kalanick has sold of more than $2.5 billion worth of shares since Uber..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published


Former Uber CEO Kalanick severs ties with ride-hailing giant

Travis Kalanick recently sold more than $2.5 billion worth of stock in the company, or more than 90% of his holdings.
Newsday

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving the company's board after selling billions of dollars worth of stock

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving the company's board after selling billions of dollars worth of stock· *Travis Kalanick is resigning from Uber's board of directors as he cuts ties to the company he co-founded.* · *The former CEO's exit will be effective...
Business Insider


