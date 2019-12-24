Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick severs company ties

Travis Kalanick recently sold more than $2.5 billion worth of stock in the company, or more than 90% of his holdings.

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving the company's board after selling billions of dollars worth of stock · *Travis Kalanick is resigning from Uber's board of directors as he cuts ties to the company he co-founded.* · *The former CEO's exit will be effective...

Business Insider 2 hours ago



