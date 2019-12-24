Global  

Trump jokes Kim Jong Un's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'nice vase,' but first lady gets a card

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump was getting into the holiday spirit Tuesday but like millions of Americans he also hasn't fully finished Christmas shopping.
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

