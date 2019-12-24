Rudy Giuliani: 'I’m more of a Jew than (George) Soros is.'
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed that he is “more of a Jew” than George Soros, a Jewish billionaire and Holocaust survivor, in comments reported Monday. In an interview published by New York Magazine, Giuliani portrayed Soros, who is also a prominent Democratic donor, as someone who pulled strings in Ukraine, including with ousted former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Soros has repeatedly been the target of conspiracy theories. Rudy Giuliani on ouster of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: 'I forced her out'...