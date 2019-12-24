Global  

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for defrauding PNB

DNA Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
CBI has booked former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company.
Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for ₹110 crore bank loan fraud: CBI

The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of ₹110 crore by his new company, officials
Hindu

CBI books ex-Maruti top official Jagdish Khattar in bank loan fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday booked former Maruti Udyog managing director (MD) Jagdish Khattar in connection with Rs 110 crore alleged...
IndiaTimes

