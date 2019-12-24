Global  

Trump says North Korea may send a 'beautiful vase' as a Christmas gift

The Age Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
"Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test," Trump said. "I may get a nice present from him. You don't know."
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

Trump Downplays Threat Of 'Gift' From North Korea: 'Maybe It's A Beautiful Vase'

North Korea has threatened to send a "Christmas present" for the United States if sanctions aren't eased by the end of the year. Trump says he isn't worried...
NPR

Trump jokes Kim Jong Un's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'nice vase,' but first lady gets a card

President Donald Trump was getting into the holiday spirit Tuesday but like millions of Americans he also hasn't fully finished Christmas shopping.
USATODAY.com Also reported by Deutsche Welle euronews Independent Reuters IndiaTimes

