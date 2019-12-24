Trump says North Korea may be planning nice ‘Christmas gift’
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him “a nice present” such as a “beautiful vase” for Christmas rather than a missile launch. The president was asked what he will do if North Korea does conduct a long-range missile test. […]
