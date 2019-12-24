Wildfires cause turmoil in CA property insurance market

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Kent Michitsch seemed to be running out of traditional options to insure the home he’s lived in for more than 30 years northeast of San Diego as California’s massive property insurance market reels from three consecutive years of destructive wildfires. Michitsch, 57, has received three non-renewal notices in three years, and […] 👓 View full article

