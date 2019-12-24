Global  

Trump says North Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase'

euronews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Trump says North Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase'
N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

After nuclear talks resumed and failed in October, the North set an end-of-the-year deadline for the U.S. to prepare a better offer.

