German boy missing for years found in closet of child pornography suspect

euronews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
German boy missing for years found in closet of child pornography suspect
German police find missing boy inside suspect's cupboard

A German teenager who vanished in 2017 is discovered in the home of a child pornography suspect.
BBC News

Upworthy

