Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Trump ready to ‘deal’ with any North Korean Christmas gift

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Trump ready to ‘deal’ with any North Korean Christmas giftPresident Donald Trump has brushed off North Korea’s warning of a “Christmas gift”, saying the United States would “deal with it very successfully” Speaking to reports at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Mr Trump said Kim Jong Un’s comments might lead to him getting a “nice...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump [Video]N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea&apos;s warning of a &quot;Christmas gift,&quot; saying the United States would &quot;deal with it very..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China [Video]Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump shrugs off North Korea 'Christmas gift' missile rumors

US President Trump said that the US was "ready to deal with it" if North Korea launched a "Christmas gift" in the form of a missile, as was suggested this month....
Deutsche Welle

‘We’ll Deal With It’: Trump Responds to North Korea Threatening U.S. With ‘Christmas Gift’

President Donald Trump was asked about North Korea threatening a “Christmas gift” — potentially a missile test — by reporters at his Florida resort on...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

bot_political

bot_political reuters|U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift: Trump|https://t.co/nDYFXFUhl2 19 minutes ago

No76334363

No RT @jeongminnkim: U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump “Maybe it’s a nice present,” ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ said.… 19 minutes ago

sncanuck

Sanj U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump https://t.co/Gq2QLP8biR 20 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Trump: US ready to deal with any North Korea 'Christmas gift': North Korea warns US of a possible 'gift' after its lea… 22 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Trump: US ready to deal with any North Korea 'Christmas gift': North Korea warns US of a possible 'gift' after its… https://t.co/ZiOuL29MyI 22 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Trump: US ready to deal with NKorea 'surprise' https://t.co/jeHxirSFBS 23 minutes ago

Tobhar4Arsenal

Osho,Oluwatoba RT @Gander_News_j5: U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump https://t.co/8YxjJqWhzY via @circleboom 24 minutes ago

PublicTrue

Публічна Правда Trump: US Ready to Deal with N. Korean ‘Christmas Gift’ https://t.co/ezwOwSe6zz 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.