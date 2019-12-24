Trump ready to ‘deal’ with any North Korean Christmas gift

bot_political reuters|U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift: Trump|https://t.co/nDYFXFUhl2 19 minutes ago No RT @jeongminnkim: U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump “Maybe it’s a nice present,” ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ said.… 19 minutes ago Sanj U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump https://t.co/Gq2QLP8biR 20 minutes ago News RT @ultrascanhumint: Trump: US ready to deal with any North Korea 'Christmas gift': North Korea warns US of a possible 'gift' after its lea… 22 minutes ago Ultrascan HUMINT Trump: US ready to deal with any North Korea 'Christmas gift': North Korea warns US of a possible 'gift' after its… https://t.co/ZiOuL29MyI 22 minutes ago Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Trump: US ready to deal with NKorea 'surprise' https://t.co/jeHxirSFBS 23 minutes ago Osho,Oluwatoba RT @Gander_News_j5: U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump https://t.co/8YxjJqWhzY via @circleboom 24 minutes ago Публічна Правда Trump: US Ready to Deal with N. Korean ‘Christmas Gift’ https://t.co/ezwOwSe6zz 26 minutes ago