Trump ready to ‘deal’ with any North Korean Christmas gift

bot_political reuters|U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift: Trump|https://t.co/nDYFXFUhl2 19 minutes ago

No RT @jeongminnkim: U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump “Maybe it’s a nice present,” ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ said.… 19 minutes ago

Sanj U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump https://t.co/Gq2QLP8biR 20 minutes ago

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Trump: US ready to deal with any North Korea 'Christmas gift': North Korea warns US of a possible 'gift' after its lea… 22 minutes ago

Ultrascan HUMINT Trump: US ready to deal with any North Korea 'Christmas gift': North Korea warns US of a possible 'gift' after its… https://t.co/ZiOuL29MyI 22 minutes ago

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Trump: US ready to deal with NKorea 'surprise' https://t.co/jeHxirSFBS 23 minutes ago

Osho,Oluwatoba RT @Gander_News_j5: U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump https://t.co/8YxjJqWhzY via @circleboom 24 minutes ago