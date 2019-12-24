Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Adele sparks controversy with Christmas photos

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Adele sparks controversy with Christmas photosAdele started trending after the British singer-songwriter posted some photos from a Christmas party she recently hosted. Not that the photos had something controversial or the caption accompanying the pictures. She looked perfect as she posed with The Grinch in a Santa Claus suit. “We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch,” she wrote. Story is that as soon as she shared her photos some fans started praising her for losing some pounds while others...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: Adele Christmas Party pictures have started a debate over body image

Adele Christmas Party pictures have started a debate over body image 00:43

 Adele’s Christmas look has everyone talking.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christmas tree photos from viewers [Video]Christmas tree photos from viewers

Here are some photos of Christmas trees submitted by 13 Action News viewers. Photos can be sent to [email protected]

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Adele Shares Photos from Her Christmas Party with The Grinch & Santa Claus!

Adele is giving fans a sneak peek inside her Christmas party! The 31-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Monday (December 23) to share a few photos inside...
Just Jared

Go inside Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field (Photos)

Holiday light maze Enchant Christmas is in full swing inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The event, activating the ballpark in the off-season, is produced...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Santa Claus Folkloric figure, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve Adele sparks c… https://t.co/ZOrPDNmaoN 1 hour ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network #Adele sparks controversy with #Christmas photos https://t.co/xekhtGl8ne https://t.co/kjJOVAFR1l 3 hours ago

timworld4

timworld Adele sparks controversy with Christmas photos https://t.co/xOTTLi2rJp https://t.co/HIDScZmFM0 3 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Adele sparks controversy with Christmas photos https://t.co/hNZvTITiLW 4 hours ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post Adele sparks controversy with Christmas photos https://t.co/2Ebct0t4KL https://t.co/bhZXqZQU2w 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.