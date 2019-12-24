Global  

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaos

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy rallies escalated into Christmas Eve chaos.
