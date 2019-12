Sea World Orlando to change killer whale show in 2020 Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Orlando says it will begin 2020 by changing its centerpiece killer-whale show. The Orlando Sentinel reports the theme park will replace its “One Ocean” show with a program called “Orca Encounter.” The new show is about killer whales’ role in the ocean ecosystem, behaviors the animals exhibit in the wild, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Celebrate the holidays at Universal Orlando | Taste and See Tampa Bay Celebrate the holidays this season in Whoville, at Hogwarts Castle or with a Macy’s-inspired parade at Universal Orlando! Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:24Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this