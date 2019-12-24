Rapper DaBaby arrested after concert, cited with possession of marijuana

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Rapper ‘DaBaby’ detained hours after toy giveaway, concert CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper “DaBaby” was detained in North Carolina hours after he gave away toys to children and shortly after his...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago



DaBaby Detained By Police + Low-Key Films The Entire Incident In North Carolina North Carolina rapper DaBaby can’t even catch a break in his own state. The hip-hop heavyweight is making headlines following a publicized run-in with law...

SOHH 9 hours ago





Tweets about this Nekan ✨ RT @ajplus: Rapper DaBaby was handcuffed + cited for marijuana possession hours after giving out toys to underprivileged kids in Charlotte,… 3 seconds ago