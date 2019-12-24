Global  

Rapper DaBaby arrested after concert, cited with possession of marijuana

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, was arrested on Monday night shortly after his concert in North Carolina. The rapper was issued a citation.
Rapper ‘DaBaby’ detained hours after toy giveaway, concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper “DaBaby” was detained in North Carolina hours after he gave away toys to children and shortly after his...
Seattle Times

DaBaby Detained By Police + Low-Key Films The Entire Incident In North Carolina

DaBaby Detained By Police + Low-Key Films The Entire Incident In North CarolinaNorth Carolina rapper DaBaby can’t even catch a break in his own state. The hip-hop heavyweight is making headlines following a publicized run-in with law...
SOHH


