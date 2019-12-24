Trump shrugs off North Korea 'Christmas gift' missile rumors
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () US President Trump said that the US was "ready to deal with it" if North Korea launched a "Christmas gift" in the form of a missile, as was suggested this month. He added that maybe the gift would be a "beautiful vase."
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.