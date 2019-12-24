Global  

Trump shrugs off North Korea 'Christmas gift' missile rumors

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
US President Trump said that the US was "ready to deal with it" if North Korea launched a "Christmas gift" in the form of a missile, as was suggested this month. He added that maybe the gift would be a "beautiful vase."
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

