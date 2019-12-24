Global  

Cavaliers send Clarkson to Jazz for Exum, 2 2nd-round picks

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers traded Jordan Clarkson before he could walk away. Cleveland dealt the veteran backup guard to the Utah Jazz for guard Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks on Tuesday. The teams agreed to terms of the deal shortly before their games in Cleveland and Miami tipped off on Monday, […]
